Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in Hunt County for a woman accused of failing to seek medical attention for her four-year-old son, Carson Rodriguez, who later died of his injuries. Courtney Renae Rodriguez, 26, has pleaded not guilty to Injury to a Child. She was the girlfriend of Ricky Lee Trenton Overly of Campbell, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for Injury to a Child by Omission.