Jury selection is slated to begin today for a Quinlan man charged with capital murder and 3 counts of injury to a child. 25-year-old Joe Everett Autry III has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Two-year-old Jordan Lumsden died of his injuries and 2 girls under the age of 14 suffered serious injuries in the incident. Lumsden’s mother, Misty Campos has pleaded not guilty to two charges in the case.