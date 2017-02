Jury selection was slated to get underway in New Boston today( Monday 02.13), for the murder trial of 22 year old Marquell Donte Smith. He is one of three defendants accused in the 2015 murder of 24 year old Christopher Guilbeau, whose body was found in a Texarkana alleyway. The other two defendants are 24 year old Brandon Eric Brown and 25 year old Shamari Newton.