Justiss Elementary School Field Day

Justiss Elementary School students and faculty had an excellent time at the annual Field Day. Students enjoyed field events with teachers and classmates. Bounce house, concessions, snow cones, and of course the big event— grade level Tug-A-War championships!

Cheering her class on is 3rd-grade teacher Renee Keeling along with Paris High School football player Senior Ja’Kerion Brown.

Malik Johnson has fun on the Field Day bounce house!

Justiss teacher Marilyn Smith plays kickball with Kenner Samayoa and Nohemi Contreras.