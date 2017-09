(From left) Justiss Elementary 2nd graders Casyn and Jadyn Sanders read with their granny, Peggy Walker. First Grader Caleb Welborn reads with his uncle, Michael Welborn.

Family Reading Night is a weekly event at Paris ISD’s Justiss Elementary School to encourage families to spend quality time reading together. Librarian Michelle Giles and other staff members are in the library on Wednesdays from 4:00-6:00 pm.