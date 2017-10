Christopher Truman Wilson, Jr.Hunt County JailA Kaufman County teenager has pleaded guilty in Hunt County to his role in an armed robbery that happened in February. Investigators say, Christopher Truman Wilson, of Terrell, was one of three men caught breaking into a car. The homeowner fired one shot, and at least one shot was fired back at her. Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison. Two other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty in the case.