Kelsea Ballerini Shares Wedding Photos With Her Bridesmaids

Kelsea Ballerini shared a glimpse of her picturesque wedding to Morgan Evans on December 2 in a series of photos shortly after the country couple said, “I do.” Now, she shines the spotlight on her best friends who stood by her side on that very special day. The “Legends” singer was accompanied to the altar by several women and in the hours leading up to her walk down the aisle, she can be seen laughing with her friends. “My forever girls,” she captions three photos on Instagram while smiling for the camera in a white t-shirt that reads, “Wedding Day Vibes.” Standing beside her are six bridesmaids wearing robes that say, “Sparkle Squad.” In the photos that follow, Kelsea and her squad can be seen throwing their bouquets high in the air on the beach before a beaming Kelsea is shown jumping on the bed. Kelsea and Morgan wed in an intimate oceanside ceremony earlier this month in Cabo San Lucas.