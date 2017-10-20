Kickoff of Lions vs. Angelo State moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday



Due to the threat of inclement weather from an incoming storm system, the kickoff of the Lone Star Conference football game between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Angelo State University has been moved up to 1 p.m. on this Saturday, October 21.

A weather system moving in from the northwest is forecast to generate large thunderstorms in the late afternoon Saturday, necessitating the move of kickoff to earlier in the day.

The main box office and the tailgating area will officially open at 8 a.m. All promotions, recognitions, and other activities may be adjusted accordingly, based on conditions.

Tickets for the game are still available by visiting the Lion Sales and Service Box Office, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting WeAreLionsTix.com.