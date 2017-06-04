Kids Free Fish – Lake ‘O The Pines

Saturday, June 3, the Corps of Engineers Hurricane Creek Recreation area on Lake O’ The Pines, was the scene of the 18th Annual Kids Free Fish Day. Sponsored by the Pine Cone Fishing Club and eagerly supported by community volunteers and local businesses, the event hosted nearly 300 young girls & boys, ages 2–16, and their accompanying adults from Texas and surrounding states.

Registration began at 8:00 am. After bank fishing for three hours, from 9:00 until noon, the kids proudly brought in their big catches of Bass, Bluegill, Crappie, Red Ear, Stripers, Catfish, and yes, even turtles. Some fish weighed less than the digital scales registered but logged regardless.

Trophies were awarded to the top three in five different age groups for the heaviest total weight of a stringer. The leading three young anglers weighing in the biggest fish received the real cash prizes of $125, $75, and $50.

Tackle, live bait, snacks, drinks and hotdogs were all furnished free to all participants and their accompanying adults. Also, A FREE GIFT was given to each of the first 300 kids to register!