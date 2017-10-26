Know Before You Vote!

Bond Election Roundup shows bond proposals you’ll see on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The recently updated Bond Election Roundup provides the Comptroller’s best accounting of upcoming bond elections across the state, based on research cross-checked with the local entities themselves.

Learn what bond elections are happening in your area, who is holding them, for what purposes and, of course, how much debt they are proposing.

The data are searchable and sortable, so you can easily find bond propositions from around the state and see the information that matters most to you.

We will update the database as new information becomes available. If you know of an upcoming election not listed on the site, please contact us.

To dig even deeper into debt information for Texas cities, counties, school districts and community college districts, you can also visit the Comptroller’s Debt at a Glance profiles. These profiles will give you an additional layer of local debt information before you cast your ballot in the upcoming election.