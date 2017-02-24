KOYN Teacher of the Week Feb. 24th

Our Teacher of the Week is Marlana Deatherage Junior/Senior Pre-Cal teacher at Cooper High School…nominated by 1st period – Haley, Savana, Mariah, and Gabbie who said: “Mrs. Deatherage helps us start each day in a positive way. She listens to our pointless conversations and ranting and gives us great advice. She is funny, witty, and smart. It’s always nice to have a teacher who will joke around and have a little fun with students. Mrs.Deatherage cares for each one of us and wants the best for our future. We appreciate all she does for us in and out of the classroom!”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the Teacher of the week logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week….from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.