KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday April 21st

4 hours ago News, Paris News

 

main teacher of week

The KOYN Teacher of the Week is Emily Steele Family Consumer Science Teacher At Paris High School…nominated by Kenia McKinney who said: “Because when you are going to through some stuff she understands, she listens to what you have to say she doesn’t go tell everybody else she is a very nice teacher.”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the Teacher of the week logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week….from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.

