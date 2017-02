KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday Feb. 10th

Our Teacher of the Week is Cady Wolf School Nurse at Detroit Elementary…nominated by Amy Robertson who said: “Cady Wolf is our new school nurse. She works the elementary, middle school and high school campuses. Cady is very attentive and works well with the students and the staff at all campuses! She is such a joy to be around and Detroit ISD is very lucky to have her!!! Thank you, Cady for all that you do!!!”

