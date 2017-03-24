KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday March 24th

Our Teacher of the Week is Wendy Creighton Second Grade Teacher at Everett Elementary School…nominated by Jessica Stephens who said: “I honestly I could sit here and write a short book about how wonderful Mrs. Creighton is. but I will reframe myself lol. Mrs. Creighton has been a teacher for 20 something years I do believe. Between both of my kids we have had the pleasure of knowing her for three years. In those three years she has went above and beyond not only educationally but personally. I remember a time where I had to drop something at school that my daughter had left at home and well I was talking to Mrs. Creighton and well it had been a bad morning and I just kind of broke to her without realizing it.. long story short the next day my daughter came home with a gift bag full of stuff. I thought it was for my daughter but no it was for me attached was a note that said your doing a great job and thought you could use a pick me up.. inside the bag well it was full with nail polish, candy, books, lotions and so much more… As a single mom that not only made my day but it changed my life. She has opened our eyes and made us see that there truly is still good people in the world. words cannot begin to describe how much she means to our family. She is truly a God sent. There is so much more she has done for us and so much more I could say but i’ll stop rambling lol.. thank you and have a blessed day… sincerely Jessica”

