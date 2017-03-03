KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday March 3rd

Our Teacher of the Week is Justin Collard Teacher/Coach at Cooper High School…nominated by Jaidee who said: “Coach Collard is a great teacher and an amazing coach. He not only teaches us, but cares for us as students. He treats his basketball team like family, and is very compassionate on and off the court. He lets us know how appreciated we are every day, and he deserves the same.”

