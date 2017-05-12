cypress basin hospice
KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday May 12th

News, Paris News

 

main teacher of week

Our Teacher of the Week is Jennifer Beeler Science Teacher at Paris High School…nominated by John Frey who said: “She helps people get their grades up as much as she can because she cares!”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the Teacher of the week logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week….from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.

