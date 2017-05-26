KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday May 26th

Our Final Teacher of the Week is Linny Delapeña, counsellor at Cooper High School…nominated by Bailey Magnuson who said: “She has helped me through so much and she deserves the world !!!!!” and by Antonia Clark who said “She puts her heart and soul into the school” and by KaliShae Sharpton who said “She’s is probably the reason I come to school everyday. She always has a smile on her face that lights up the whole room! She’s leaving us this year, which is super sad. But she deserves this and so much more for all the many wonderful things she’s done for this school.” And by Elly Galvan who said “She is hardworking. Dedicated to everything. She is always the last one to go home out of her co workers. She’s amazing and touches everyone’s heart.” And by Jamie who said “She’s the best counselor anyone could ask for she does everything round the school from counseling to helping the Sr. Get ready for college, she deals with all the standardized test. She is the most livening and caring person and she would do anything for anyone, she goes above and beyond to make everyone happy and to make sure they have amazing school year.”