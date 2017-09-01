KOYN Teacher of the Week for September 1

Congratulations to the KOYN Teacher of the Week: Ginger Williams a Teacher at Detroit Elementary. Nominated by Preston Roberts who said: “Mrs. Williams is an absolutely amazing teacher. She is a teacher that is there for the kids 100%. She does everything she can to make learning fun and it’s always the first to stay late a volunteer to help.”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the ‘Teacher of the Week’ logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember to go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner, and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week, from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.

