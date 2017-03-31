KOYN Teacher of the Week March 31st

Our Teacher of the Week is Cynthia Walker from the Roxton ISD cafeteria…nominated by Angus Leigh-Manuell who said: “Sometimes it’s the people we see everyday that go unrecognized. Mrs Cynthia is one hard working lady, feeding every student, every day! Thank you for all the great food!”

