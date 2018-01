Broderick Maximillian McHenry

Harrison County Jail

A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in Harrison County to robbing an EZ-Mart in Marshall and beating two store clerks with a baseball bat. Broderick Maximillian McHenry, 32, of Shreveport was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He must spend at least 30 behind bars before he will be eligible to apply for parole.