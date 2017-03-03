Lady Tigers Eliminated, Boys Playoffs Resume Tonight

Paris – Only two teams remain in the Red River Valley in the high school basketball playoffs. The 14th ranked Paris Wildcats are in the Class 4A, Region 2 tournament at Texas A&M-Commerce. They’ll meet Dallas Lincoln in the region semi-finals tonight in the late game at 8pm . The game will be carried live on 101.9 KBUS. The winner plays tomorrow at 2pm . Should Paris advance the game will be live on KBUS. The 2nd ranked Clarksville Tigers face top ranked Muenster this evening in the early game of the 2A, Region 2 Semis at McKinney North High School. Tip off is at 6pm . The winner plays tomorrow at 1pm .

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team saw their season come to an end in the Class 3A State Semi-Finals 50-43. Buffalo advances to the state championship game tomorrow against Canadian at 10am . The Mt. Vernon girls graduate one senior. The boys regional tournaments begin tonight. Chapel Hill and Mt. Vernon are in the 3A, Region 2 tourney at Rockwall-Heath High School. The Purple Tigers open up against top ranked Dallas Madison at 6pm . The Red Devils follow against 8th ranked Prosper at 8. Both games will be broadcast live on Star 96.9. And the Saltillo Lions play No. 8 Graford Friday night at Mansfield ISD at 7 in the Class A, Region 3 tournament.

Sulphur Springs – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team takes the next big step in their question for a state title. This afternoon at 1:30 on KLAKE 97.7, the Mt. Vernon girls face off with 23rd ranked Buffalo in the semi-finals. The winner faces either Canadian or Goliad on Saturday at 10am . The boys regional tournaments begin tonight. Mt. Vernon is in the 3A, Region 2 tourney at Rockwall-Heath High School. The Purple Tigers open up against top ranked Dallas Madison at 6pm live on Star 96.9. Yantis and Saltillo are in the Class A, Region 3 tournament at Mansfield. The Yantis Owls look for the upset over tip ranked Lipan in the early game at 5pm this evening. The Saltillo Lions follow in the late game against No. 8 Graford at approximately 7pm .

Dallas Mavericks rookie, Yogi Ferrell, was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February. The Mavs point guard lead all rookies for the month averaging 12 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Mavs are currently 12th in the Western Conference and host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the A-A-C. Tip off is at 7:30 .

The Texas Rangers lose their fifth straight Cactus League game, 5-1 to Oakland. Delinio Deshields and Hanser Alberto had a pair of hits apiece. Dillon Gee through two scoreless innings.

