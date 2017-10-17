Lamar Avenue Construction Detours

1500 block of Lamar Avenue

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised drivers who frequent Lamar Avenue in Paris to expect temporary lane closures and a detour during utility work slated for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

The City of Paris and TxDOT will work together to repair a storm sewer line in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue (BU 82). City crews will modify storm sewer inlets during the first three to four days of this work and will utilize daytime, one-way lane closures along this roadway. Both lanes will be open to traffic at night, officials said.

On the final day, City of Paris crews will install new storm sewer pipes, and TxDOT crews will backfill the sites and perform pavement repairs. This work will require a daytime road closure, including a marked detour off of Lamar Avenue. City personnel will direct traffic onto the detour route.

TxDOT will place portable message boards along this portion of Lamar Avenue during the week of Oct. 23, to alert drivers to the upcoming lane closures and the detour required for these repairs.

Motorists traveling in this area should remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and go through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.