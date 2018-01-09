Lamar County Burn Ban Lifted

Due to improved weather conditions, and in consultation with the Lamar County Volunteer Fire Departments, the Texas Forest Service, and the Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator, the Commissioners’ Court has rescinded the emergency burn ban order which was issued on December 12, 2017.

The burn ban is lifted for all unincorporated areas of Lamar County, Texas. However, it is advised that anyone conducting any type of outdoor burning to please use extreme caution and supervise the fire at all times.