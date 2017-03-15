Lamar County Considers Pay for VFD Firefighters

Lamar County employees as active Volunteer Fire Department members are being considered for paid Volunteer Fire Department leave when called to a fire during work hours. Precinct 3 County Commissioner, Ronnie Bass, says for liability reasons workers should be removed from the county’s workers compensation and placed on the VFD’s workers comp. Should something happen to a volunteer when called out to a fire the VFW’s workers compensation would ensure help for the individual and their families, where County workers comp may not since fighting fire isn’t in the volunteer’s job description for their job.