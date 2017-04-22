Lamar County Constable Arrests Man On Multiple Charges

Lamar County Pct 3 Constable Steven Hill investigated a suspected intoxicated driver. Hill identified the driver as Francisco Medina by his United States “Permanent Resident” card and by his social Security card. Hill found that both forms of identification were fictitious. Medina was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and for No Driver’s License. He was transported to the Lamar County Jail and a fingerprint check showed that Medina was in fact a false name and his real name was Rafael Alberto Gonzales. The social security number on the false card belonged to a person that had been dead since 1990. Additional charges for the failure to ID, a misdemeanor and Fraud – Use/Possession of Identifying Information <5 five items, State jail Felony are pending. Gonzales is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail DWI charge and an immigration hold.