On Friday the Lamar County Human Resources Council will host their annual Mardi Gras at the Love Civic Center to benefit Meals on Wheels. There will be a live and silent auction plus a Cajun dinner catered by Michael Perry. Live entertainment will feature the David Whiteman Band. Individual tickets are $75 apiece and tables are $600 and seat eight. Call 903-784 – 2580 for tickets and more information.