Lamar County Issues 30 Day Burn Ban

Due to current fire danger conditions that continue within Lamar County, and due to lack of rain fall, The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, under advisement of the Lamar County Department of Emergency Management, and the Lamar County Volunteer Fire Departments, has issued a 30-day Burn Ban beginning today, December 12, 2017 through January 10, 2018. Fines for burning during this period could be up to $1,000.00.

The Lamar County Department of Emergency Management would like to emphasize that current windy and dry conditions continue to linger in Lamar County.

It is important to remember that at any time a fire is started on a property, that extends to other another property causing any damage the owner of the originating property can be fined, by the Texas A&M Forest Service if they are needed to assist in controlling the fire, up to $1,000.00. Also, the property owner could be held responsible for any damages to other property the fire extends to.

A Bum Ban issued by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court prohibits all outdoor burning for a period not longer than thirty (30) days, but can be renewed on or before that 30th day.