Lamar County SWCD Poster and Essay Winners Named at Stone Middle School

Rebecca Dueck, a sixth grader at Stone Middle School, was the first place poster winner in the 4th-6th grade poster category of the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District contest. She was presented a $50 check by SWCD Board Member Mike Parsons. Her artwork will go on to compete at the regional contest.

Haidyn Chancler, also a sixth grader at Stone, was named the second place winner in the 13 and under essay contest. She was given a $35 check by Parsons for her win. The themes for the essay and poster contests centered on the need for trees.