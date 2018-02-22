Lamar County United Way Funding Applications Available

United Way of Lamar County’s 2019 Community Grants process has begun. Non-profit, 501-c-3 agencies in Lamar County are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent to apply for funding for the 2019 grant cycle.

Those interested in applying should attend one of the two Letter of Intent and Grant Guideline meetings on Monday, March 5th at 9am or Tuesday, March 6th at 3pm. If you cannot attend either meeting time, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642 to set up an appointment.

Letters of Intent are due by March 23, 2018. Those agencies that meet all funding guidelines and criteria will be invited to submit a complete grant application for 2019 funding.

“We are pleased to announce this year’s grant process,” states Jenny Wilson, Executive Director. “In 2018 we have allocated $500,000 to 23 partner agencies in Lamar County. We will continue funding agencies that are serving the needs of our community in areas of health, income and education.”

Agencies that complete the full grant application will be scheduled to make a presentation to UWLC’s Citizen Review Panel in mid-June. The Citizen Review Panel reviews the requests for funding, hears presentations, seeks additional information, and makes recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will meet in late June to consider the recommendations of the Panel and to set 2019 Grant Allocations.

For more information about United Way of Lamar County or the application process, contact Jenny Wilson at 903-784-6642 or jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.