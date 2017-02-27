Lamar Electric Winners Announced For Government-In-Action Youth Tour

Lamar Electric Press Release

Lamar Electric has announced the winners of the Government-In-Action Youth Tourare Kylea Basden and Sarah Teubner.

Kaylea is the daughter of co-op members, John and Patricia Basden of Powderly and attends North Lamar High School. Sarah is the daughter of co-op members Rebekah and the late Mike Teubner of Novice and is homeschooled.

These students and over 100 students from other cooperatives in Texas will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to tour our nation’s capital and many historic sites in and around Washington D.C. The trip will take place June 7-16.

According to Lamar Electric Communications Director, Katie Morris, the tour will originate in Austin, Texas. Morris says “From there, the group will fly to Washington D.C. where they will meet with approximately 1,200 other students from across the nation.” Once in Washington, the tour participants will get to see and tour many historic places such as Mount Vernon and the U.S. Capitol, where they will visit with their Texas Congressman, and tour the House & Senate chambers. One day, all the tour participants will come together to visit the White House and conclude the day with an all states dinner and dance.

Also included on the tour will be places like the Supreme Court and Library of Congress, Washington National Cathedral, George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon, Smithsonian Institution and Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington Monument, Arlington Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Jefferson Memorial, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Memorial.

Morris says, “Lamar Electric Cooperative sponsors students on this trip each year. These students must live in a home served by Lamar Electric or attend a school served by Lamar Electric.” Lamar Electric is a not for profit cooperative providing electric service to members in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties.