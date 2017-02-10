Lamar-Red River Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

Paris Police and Lamar County/ Red River County Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying the men in the photograph. These men stole several large screen televisions and a vehicle stereo from the local Wal-Mart store at about 4 o’clock A.M. on February 3, 2017. They were last seen driving from the scene in the white Chevrolet or GMC 4-door pick-up in the photograph.

Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of these men. If you can lead investigators to the identity of these men, you are urged to give that information to the Paris Police Department. If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous.