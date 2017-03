A Red River County man accused of a crime spree that included several armed robberies in November of 2015 has been convicted by a federal jury in Texarkana. 50 year old Bobby Wayne Lance was found guilty of robbing the Cinemark Movies 8 in Paris, the Carter’s Store and RV Park near DeKalb the First National Bank of Mount Vernon, Cypress Springs Branch, in Scroggins and an armed carjacking. A pre-sentencing hearing has been ordered and Lance faces up to 25 years in prison.