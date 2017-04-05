Lane Closures In Lamar And Red River Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that motorists traveling in Lamar and Red River Counties during the next four to six weeks should watch for daytime lane closures and work zones at several locations.

Contractor R.K. Hall will begin milling and inlay work April 7 to repave BU 82K in Avery, Texas. Similar work will follow at select locations along US 82, State Highway 37, US 271, Front Street in Detroit, Texas, and FM 909 in Clarksville; all in Red River County.

The contractor will then focus on various locations in Lamar County, including Loop 286 at FM 79 in Paris, FM 195, US 271 at Stone Avenue, FM 1508, Clarksville Street in Paris, and at the US 271-Loop 286 interchange in Paris.

TxDOT officials said this project, valued at more than $1.03 million, will resurface more than 83,000 square yards of existing pavement and be completed in four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to remain alerted for daytime lane closures while driving in these areas, obey all traffic controls on site, and reduce their speed while approaching and traveling through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems. The temporary lane closures will not affect night-time traffic.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.