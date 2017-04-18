Lawsuit Filed In Fatal Titus County Crash

KETK-TV and KTBB-Radio are reporting that the parents of 5 students who survived the fatal three vehicle crash involving an 18 wheeler, a MT Pleasant ISD school bus and a passenger car have sued the owner of the trucking company for $25 million. The suit alleges that the trucking company was responsible for its driver, Bradley Ray Farmer of Missouri, who allegedly crossed the center line and sideswiped the bus, causing it to go out of control. He was killed in the crash. Also killed were track coach Angelica Beard and the driver of the school bus, Coach Van Bowen was critically injured.