Le Tourneau University – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time in her career, LeTourneau University women’s tennis player Maddison Brackenreg has been named American Southwest Conference East Division Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Brackenreg helped secure two points for the YellowJackets in their season opener, as LETU defeated McMurry 5-4. After falling behind 4-7 in the No. 1 doubles match with partner Gracie Favela, the two went on to win the final five games of the match to pick up a 9-7 win that ended up making the difference in the team score. The Melbourne, Australia native then went on to defeat Samantha Ritz of McMurry in the singles match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

A criminal justice major with a computer science minor, Maddison in the daughter of Craig and Jodie Brackenreg.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director