Visit the Texas Comptroller’s website to view results from Texas’ May 2017 local bond elections. Showing local bond proposals dating back to May 2013, the Bond Election Results table allows you to sort data by county, date, entity, dollar amount, purpose, proposition number and approval status. That makes it easy to review bond elections in your area and across the entire state.

https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/bond-elections/bond-results-all.php