Learning Country’s Origins During Celebrate Freedom Week

5 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Students across Texas celebrated Celebrate Freedom Week during the week of September 17, the date the U.S. Constitution was signed. Celebrate Freedom Week is a week designed to teach about the country’s origins with an emphasis on the founding documents. Five states, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, officially celebrate the holiday. North Lamar High School U.S. History instructor, Kendal Kirk, had his students make posters about the origins of the United States that were then displayed in the hall for all to see. Students from left are Luis Garcia Rojas, Miguel Rosas, McKayla Figueroa, Randlyn Kyle, Peyton Buck, Nicholas Kear, Rusten Clark, Chloe Mallory, Kareagan Allison and Zack Justice.

