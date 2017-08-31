LeTourneau Harvey Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas – In response to recent events with Hurricane Harvey, the LeTourneau University athletic department will hold a donation drive to help those who are currently taking shelter at Kingwood Church in Houston.

Anyone who is wishing to donate to the relief effort can bring items to the Solheim Center on the LETU campus, where bins will be placed to collect all donations. Items that are currently in need include toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene items), clothing of all sizes, baby clothes, blankets, formula, diapers, baby wipes, and household essentials (toilet paper, paper towels, and bottled water).

“During this time of tremendous time of uncertainty and displacement of families, it is wonderful to see the LeTourneau University athletic department answer God’s calling to help those in need,” said athletic director Terri Deike. “We invite everyone to campus to donate items and contribute to this worthwhile cause during this time of need.”

The LeTourneau University athletic department will collect donations through Labor Day (Monday, September 4th) with all collected items delivered to Kingwood Church on Tuesday, September 5th. Anyone in the Longview area wishing to donate but unable to make it to the Solheim Center by Monday can call Vickie Rogers at 903-233-3760 to schedule a pickup.