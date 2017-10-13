LeTourneau – Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas – Facing a two-goal deficit early in the second half, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer team would score two goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation before playing an additional 20 minutes of scoreless soccer. They came away with a 2-2 draw at the University of Ozarks at Hurie Soccer Field in Clarksville, Arkansas on Thursday, October 12.

The YellowJackets have now picked up points on the road in four consecutive American Southwest Conference matches to move to 2-5-4 overall and 2-2-2 in the ASC while the Eagles now stand at 6-4-1 and 3-3-1 in conference play.

Opportunities came early and often in the first half for as Ozarks would strike first with a goal in the 11th minute by Thomas Ross into the upper left corner off an assist from Micheal Luster. Trailing by a score of 1-0 midway through the half, Guillermo Torres and Alec Wier would each have one shot, but see their shots sail wide and high of the goal as the Eagles would cling onto a 1-0 lead at intermission.

In the second half, the U of O would wind up scoring at nearly an identical point in the half with a goal coming from Sean Garcia at the 57:17 mark to make the score 2-0 and put the YellowJackets in their most significant hole of the season. Heart and determination would take over for LeTourneau after giving up the second goal as Porfirio Benitez and Eduardo Barron each let off shots that would miss in the 61st and 62nd minutes, but give LETU hope as the offense was starting to find opportunities.

The 71st minute would find junior Edward Solis sending the ball into the box from 30 yards to Wier, who would manage to get up higher than the rest of the players in the box and put his head on the ball and redirect it past Eagle goalkeeper Logan Valestin to cut the Ozarks lead in half. LETU would keep the pressure on the Eagles as time would start to wind down and the opportunities become fewer and fewer.

A foul on each team in the final minutes of the game allowed for the YellowJackets to take a free kick from 25 yards out with just over three minutes left in the game. Benitez would be called upon to make the free kick and bend it around the Ozark wall and beat Valestin to give LeTourneau the equalizer they were looking for with just 2:14 left in regulation.

With the game winding up going to overtime, a total of three shots (two by LeTourneau) would be all in the extra 20 minutes of play. The three total shots would end up being harmless to both squads, giving the YellowJackets a hard-fought road point and their fourth tie of the year.

“We showed a lot of character battling back from a two-goal deficit today,” said head coach Matthew Haesecke in a post-game interview. “We had the run of play in the second half and overtime, and I am extremely proud of this team for not giving up.”

LeTourneau held a 14-11 advantage in shots on goal as the Eagles put up seven corner kicks compared to six for the YellowJackets. Benitez led all players with five total shots while scoring his first goal of the year. With a goal in the 71st minute, Wier has now scored in three consecutive games.

LETU will look to continue their ASC point streak on Saturday, October 14th by closing out a six-game road trip with a 6 p.m. match at the University of Texas-Tyler. The Patriots are 5-2-3 overall and 4-1-1 in the American Southwest Conference heading into a home match Thursday night at East Texas Baptist University.

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas – After conceding an early goal, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team found an equalizer just 18 seconds into the second half before coming away with a 1-1 tie at the University of the Ozarks on the road.

Following their third draw of the year, LETU is now 6-4-3 overall, and 2-3-2 in the American Southwest Conference while the host Eagles sit at 5-6-1 and 1-6-1 in their first conference tie this season.

In the fourth minute, the Eagles would get off their only shot of the first half that would lead to a goal by Mikayla Davis. Davis’s goal would be the only goal of the first half and carry the U of O lead of 1-0 into halftime.

The YellowJackets would record three shots in the first half with one of them forcing a save by the Eagle goalkeeper, Kiara Henry.

The YellowJackets wasted no time evening the scoreline in the second half as freshman Jennifer Martin would send a ball through to sophomore Kelli Sonnier. Sonnier would then manage to finish it off with a shot into the back of the net and tie the game just 18 seconds into the period. Although the YellowJackets would outshoot Ozarks by an 11-8 margin, the score would be tied 1-1 through the end of regulation.

In the first overtime, LETU would show a high defensive line by limiting Ozarks to only three shots that would not find the goal frame as the Eagles would hold possession for a majority of the extra frame.

The second overtime would see a complete opposite of the first overtime as LETU would be the ones providing a robust offensive effort while holding possession. The YellowJackets would have three shots with two of them forcing saves by the Eagles as the YellowJackets would be unable to net the second goal and be forced to settle for the tie.

“Our effort and level of play were very good today,” said head coach John Antonisse in a postgame interview. “We came back from a one-goal deficit and tied it up early on in the second half, but we just didn’t find the game-winner that we put in a lot of effort to get.” “Overall, we had a good day and were able to come away with one point which is never easy to do on the road.”

The YellowJackets will next be in action on Saturday, October 14th at the University of Texas-Tyler. Kickoff against the Patriots is slated for 3:30 PM.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director