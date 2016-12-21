LeTourneau University

Freshman Nate West was named the player of the week by the American Southwest Conference on Monday after his performances against Hardin-Simmons and Austin College.

West continued his hot shooting as the Houston native poured in 43 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the floor in two games for the YellowJackets. West scored a career-high 23 points including five three-point field goals in a loss to Hardin-Simmons.

The Strake Jesuit product followed that up with a career-high in assists with seven in a win over Austin College where he scored 20 points and pulled down seven boards for LeTourneau.

West leads the YellowJackets in scoring at 14.5 points per game and is shooting 45 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from behind the three-point line. Nate is just the second LeTourneau freshman in program history to earn player of the week honors. Ladaria Brown was the first LETU freshman to be named during the 2012-13 season.

FULL ASC PLAYER OF THE WEEK RELEASE <http://ascsports.org/news/2016/12/19/MBBALL_1219160429.aspx>