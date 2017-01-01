Morrell banner
Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

 

jones

Crystal Jones

LeTourneau University bounced back with a big win over Texas Lutheran at the LETU Holiday Classic on Friday as they snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Crystal Jones led all scorers with 27 points and pulled down five rebounds. Jones ranks in the top-25 in NCAA Division III scoring, averaging 21.1 points per game.

LaTanya Drakes scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half on the way to her ninth double-double of the season. Drakes pulled down 13 rebounds including four offensive boards. The senior forward is ranked in the top-5 in the nation in double-double performances.

The YellowJackets (6-6, 4-1 ASC) couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter as they shot just 21.4 percent (3-14) from the floor. The Bulldogs jumped out their largest lead of the game at 16-4 in the first quarter.

LETU got a spark from senior Ashley Reed in the second quarter as she scored six points to ignite the comeback. That spark would turn to a blaze over the next two periods as the YellowJackets outscored Texas Lutheran 50-20 taking a 19-point lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the third quarter.

But, TLU wouldn't go away as they cut the lead to just five with 2:37 remaining on a Kasey Hairell jumper. LeTourneau made free throws down the stretch including two from Jada Roberts that pushed the lead back to 10 with a minute remaining. Roberts pulled down a season-high ten rebounds in the game and dished out three assists.

The YellowJackets finish non-conference play at 2-5 but hold a 4-1 record in the American Southwest Conference. LETU will take the trip down I-20 to square off with rival UT Tyler on Monday, January 2nd. Tip-off is 5:30 at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.

LeTourneau won the first matchup of the season with an 86-76 home victory over the Patriots on December 19th. UTT comes in with an 8-4 record and 2-3 in the ASC.

Next Game:
at University of Texas at Tyler
1/2/2017 – 5:30 p.m.

* FULL SCHEDULE
* ROSTER

MEN’S BASKETBALL

 

alec

Alec Colhoff

LeTourneau earned their eighth win of the season with an 89-84 victory over TLU on Friday to go 2-0 at the LETU Holiday Classic. The YellowJackets improve to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in the ASC.

Alec Colhoff led five YellowJackets in double figures with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Colhoff also had a team-high six rebounds.

Jeff Martin and Christian Seidl each added 15 points. Seidl also dished out a career-high five assists. Caleb Loggins was 7 of 8 from the floor in the game scoring 14 points including an emphatic steal and dunk to seal the victory.

Nate West was the last YellowJacket in double figures as he scored 12 points including a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.

LeTourneau converted on 29 of 31 from the charity stripe, the most made free throws since a 30 of 41 effort in 2010.

"Very proud of the guys as it took all 40 minutes to earn the win. We did a good job of attacking the paint and basket tonight," said head coach Dan Miller after the win. "The guys made their free throws and battled back every time we had a deficit. Texas Lutheran is an excellent team, so I love the perseverance and resilience that we demonstrated tonight."

The Bulldogs came out firing as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead forcing at YellowJacket timeout just three minutes into the game.

The YellowJackets would respond and tie the game on a Christian Seidl three-point field goal at the 14:27 mark of the first half.

Seth Mattson came off the bench to spark LETU as he sank two consecutive long-range jumpers to give the YellowJackets their first lead of the game 30-25.

The first half ended with a rebound and putback by Jordan Kouremetis at the buzzer to tie the game at 38-38.

TLU would once again grab the lead early in the second half, and that lead would grow to as many as nine on a pair of Bulldog free-throws at the 15:12 mark. Alec Colhoff and Caylab Herrera would hit back-to-back three's to cut the lead to three.

There were eight lead changes in the second half as each team made big shots down the stretch. A Kouremetis’ and-one gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead with 4:24 remaining.

Alec Colhoff hit a huge three-pointer with just 33 seconds remaining to regain the lead for the YellowJackets, and late-game free throws gave LeTourneau it's fifth win over a SCAC opponent and first over TLU since 2012.

“The SCAC is a really good conference this year so to finish 5-0 against the SCAC was a great accomplishment for the guys,” said Miller.

LeTourneau will now turn its focus to ASC play for the remainder of the season and a UT Tyler game on Monday, January 2nd at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. in Tyler.

The YellowJackets won the first matchup with an 89-86 victory in Longview before the Christmas break. The Patriots come in with a 7-4 record overall and 3-2 in the ASC.

Next Game:
at University of Texas at Tyler
1/2/2017 – 7:30 p.m.

* FULL SCHEDULE
* ROSTER

