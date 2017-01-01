WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Crystal Jones

LeTourneau University bounced back with a big win over Texas Lutheran at the LETU Holiday Classic on Friday as they snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Crystal Jones led all scorers with 27 points and pulled down five rebounds. Jones ranks in the top-25 in NCAA Division III scoring, averaging 21.1 points per game.

LaTanya Drakes<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half on the way to her ninth double-double of the season. Drakes pulled down 13 rebounds including four offensive boards. The senior forward is ranked in the top-5 in the nation in double-double performances.

The YellowJackets (6-6, 4-1 ASC) couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter as they shot just 21.4 percent (3-14) from the floor. The Bulldogs jumped out their largest lead of the game at 16-4 in the first quarter.

LETU got a spark from senior Ashley Reed<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3372> in the second quarter as she scored six points to ignite the comeback. That spark would turn to a blaze over the next two periods as the YellowJackets outscored Texas Lutheran 50-20 taking a 19-point lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the third quarter.

But, TLU wouldn’t go away as they cut the lead to just five with 2:37 remaining on a Kasey Hairell jumper. LeTourneau made free throws down the stretch including two from Jada Roberts<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> that pushed the lead back to 10 with a minute remaining. Roberts pulled down a season-high ten rebounds in the game and dished out three assists.

The YellowJackets finish non-conference play at 2-5 but hold a 4-1 record in the American Southwest Conference. LETU will take the trip down I-20 to square off with rival UT Tyler on Monday, January 2nd. Tip-off is 5:30 at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.

LeTourneau won the first matchup of the season with an 86-76 home victory over the Patriots on December 19th. UTT comes in with an 8-4 record and 2-3 in the ASC.

[niversity of Texas at Tyler] Next Game:at University of Texas at Tyler1/2/2017 – 5:30 p.m.

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=womensbasketball>

* ROSTER<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=womensbasketball>

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alec Colhoff

LeTourneau earned their eighth win of the season with an 89-84 victory over TLU on Friday to go 2-0 at the LETU Holiday Classic. The YellowJackets improve to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in the ASC.

Alec Colhoff led five YellowJackets in double figures with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Colhoff also had a team-high six rebounds.

Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> and Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> each added 15 points. Seidl also dished out a career-high five assists. Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> was 7 of 8 from the floor in the game scoring 14 points including an emphatic steal and dunk to seal the victory.

Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> was the last YellowJacket in double figures as he scored 12 points including a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.

LeTourneau converted on 29 of 31 from the charity stripe, the most made free throws since a 30 of 41 effort in 2010.

“Very proud of the guys as it took all 40 minutes to earn the win. We did a good job of attacking the paint and basket tonight,” said head coach Dan Miller<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=436> after the win. “The guys made their free throws and battled back every time we had a deficit. Texas Lutheran is an excellent team, so I love the perseverance and resilience that we demonstrated tonight.”

The Bulldogs came out firing as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead forcing at YellowJacket timeout just three minutes into the game.

The YellowJackets would respond and tie the game on a Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> three-point field goal at the 14:27 mark of the first half.

Seth Mattson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3312> came off the bench to spark LETU as he sank two consecutive long-range jumpers to give the YellowJackets their first lead of the game 30-25.

The first half ended with a rebound and putback by Jordan Kouremetis at the buzzer to tie the game at 38-38.

TLU would once again grab the lead early in the second half, and that lead would grow to as many as nine on a pair of Bulldog free-throws at the 15:12 mark. Alec Colhoff<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> and Caylab Herrera<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3325> would hit back-to-back three’s to cut the lead to three.

There were eight lead changes in the second half as each team made big shots down the stretch. A Kouremetis’ and-one gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead with 4:24 remaining.

Alec Colhoff<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> hit a huge three-pointer with just 33 seconds remaining to regain the lead for the YellowJackets, and late-game free throws gave LeTourneau it’s fifth win over a SCAC opponent and first over TLU since 2012.

“The SCAC is a really good conference this year so to finish 5-0 against the SCAC was a great accomplishment for the guys,” said Miller.

LeTourneau will now turn its focus to ASC play for the remainder of the season and a UT Tyler game on Monday, January 2nd at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. in Tyler.

The YellowJackets won the first matchup with an 89-86 victory in Longview before the Christmas break. The Patriots come in with a 7-4 record overall and 3-2 in the ASC.

[niversity of Texas at Tyler] Next Game:at University of Texas at Tyler1/2/2017 – 7:30 p.m.

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball>

* ROSTER<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=mbball>