LeTourneau University

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alec Colhoff

LeTourneau men’s basketball outscored UT Tyler 19-8 in overtime to take an 85-74 victory and complete the regular-season sweep of the Patriots on Monday night at the Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler.

Alec Colhoff poured in 14 of his 21 points in the extra period shooting a perfect 3-3 from the floor, 2-2 from three-point range, and 6-6 from the free throw line. Colhoff led the YellowJackets who improve to 9-4 overall on the season and 3-3 in the ASC, moving to the top of the East Division with the win.

“I thought we executed in overtime and Alec hit some big shots to stretch the lead. We have to clean some things up, but I am very proud of the guys to earn a road win tonight at Tyler,” said head coach Dan Miller<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=436> after the win.

Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> led all scorers with a career-high 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the floor including 2 of 4 from three-point range. The senior point-guard also added six rebounds and two assists.

Joining Martin and Colhoff in double-figures were freshman Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> and sophomore Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> who each added 10 points for the YellowJackets. West also added five assists and six rebounds in his 38 minutes.

Caylab Herrera<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3325> pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds to lead the YellowJackets on the boards. Herrera paired it with six points in his 30 minutes.

The YellowJackets traded baskets with the Patriots to start the game until UTT went on a 13-2 run to take a 12-20 lead at the 9:51 mark of the first half.

LETU would finish the period on an 11-2 run of their own to take a two-point lead into the break. A Martin offensive rebound and jumper with just 10 seconds remaining punctuated the run.

“We had too many quick shots and took too many 3’s the first half. Tyler defended us well, but we finally started attacking the paint and got better looks in the second half,” said Miller. “However, we were not solid tonight and had a season-high 16 turnovers including multiple traveling violations.”

LeTourneau took their largest lead of the game on a Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> three-point field goal at the 8:38 mark. That is when the Patriots would start to chip away at the deficit, eventually taking a 66-65 lead on a Tyler Jacob’s layup with 1:01 remaining. Seidl would respond with a free throw on the next possession to tie the game at 66. The YellowJackets had a shot to win in regulation, but Martin’s midrange jumper rimmed out at the buzzer sending the game to overtime.

The overtime belonged to Alec Colhoff<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> who knocked down a pair of three-point field goals, and the YellowJackets went 9-10 from the free throw line to put the victory on ice.

The LeTourneau men will be back in action on Thursday, January 5 at Solheim Arena as they welcome ASC foe Concordia University-Texas. The Tornados come in sporting an 8-4 overall record and 3-1 in conference play. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LaTanya Drakes

UT Tyler shot 50 percent (34-68) from the floor and used a big first half to overpower LeTourneau at the Herrington Patriot Center on Monday night. LETU shot just 36.8 percent from the floor and 25 percent (5-20) from long range.

The YellowJackets couldn’t slow the Patriot offense that jumped out to a 28-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The UTT lead would swell to as many as 28 in the second quarter, and LETU would go into the half trailing 20-46.

LeTourneau would outscore the Patriots 40-37 in the second half but wasn’t able to cut into the UT Tyler lead, falling 60-83 to UTT. The YellowJackets drop to 6-7 overall on the season and 4-2 in the ASC with the loss.

LaTanya Drakes was the leading scorer for LETU finishing with 15 points. Drakes also added seven rebounds. Crystal Jones<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367>, the ASC’s leading scorer, was held to just 11 points in the loss on 5 of 13 shooting from the floor.

Jada Roberts<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> added seven points and six rebounds for the YellowJackets. Fellow seniors Bria Goodman<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365> and Shaquicia Johnson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3366> each added six points as well.

The LeTourneau women will return to Solheim Arena on Thursday, January 5th for an American Southwest Conference matchup with Concordia University-Texas. The Tornados come into the game with a 9-3 overall record and 2-2 in the ASC. Tip-off is set for 5:30 on Thursday night.

