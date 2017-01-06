LeTourneau University

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Christian Seidl / Jeff Martin

Christian Seidl and Jeff Martin had career-high performances as the YellowJackets take down the Concordia Texas 121-106 in a fast-paced game in Longview on Thursday night. The 121 total points are the most for LETU since joining NCAA Division III and the American Southwest Conference in 1998.

Seidl scored 32 points on 14-16 from the floor and a perfect 14-14 from inside the arc. Not to be outdone, Martin had a 30-point game of his own converting on 9-17 from the floor and 11-14 from the free throw line. The senior point guard also had eight assists, eight rebounds, and three steals.

“Concordia is a very athletic team that plays very hard, so we had to have the focus for 40 minutes. I was proud of the guys for the ball movement and shot selection as we attacked the basket first,” said head coach Dan Miller<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=436> following the victory.

LETU tied a season-high with 26 assists on 48 made field goals. The YellowJackets lead the ASC in assist-to-turnover ratio and are fifth in the nation at 1.6 assists per turnover. LeTourneau was 48-74 from the floor as a team. The 64.9 percent shooting from the field is an all-time best for LETU men’s basketball.

The YellowJackets improve to 10-4 on the season and have now won six straight games including three consecutive conference wins. The six-game winning streak is the longest since joining the ASC in 1998. LeTourneau is also sitting atop the East Division at 4-3 in ASC play.

C.J. Bird<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3306> also had a career-high as he attacked the rim to score 11 points in just 15 minutes. Bird shot 4-5 from the floor and a perfect 3-3 from the charity stripe.

Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> and Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> had 16 and 13 respectively with West adding five assists and zero turnovers despite the traps and press of the Tornados. Caylab Herrera<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3325> added nine points and four rebounds. Alec Colhoff<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> was 3-4 from the floor scoring seven points and dishing out three assists.

After a Loggins jumper at the 14:19 mark to tie the game at 18-18 the YellowJackets would never trail, leading by as many as 19 in the opening half. CTX ended the half on the run cutting the lead to 61-53 at the break.

LeTourneau would surge out to a 16-point lead thanks to eight unanswered points in the first 1:30 of the second half to force a Tornado timeout. The LETU lead grew to as many as 23 in the final period as Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> splashed home a three-pointer to put the YellowJackets up 117-94.

“We had some great individual performances shooting the ball but most importantly it takes a total team effort to be Concordia, and that’s what we did,” said Miller. “We have to continue to focus on cleaning some things up defensively and just get better each day to be ready for the next one.”

Next up for the YellowJackets will be a January 7th home matchup with Mary Hardin-Baylor who brings a talented Crusader group into Longview with an 8-4 record overall and 1-2 in conference play. Tipoff is 3:00 from Solheim Arena on Saturday afternoon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bria Goodman

The LeTourneau women trailed Concordia Texas by seven with 5:34 remaining before tying the game on a 7-0 run punctuated by a Bria Goodman layup. The two teams traded clutch three-point field goals in the final minute as Crystal Jones<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> tied the game with 29 seconds remaining.

The YellowJackets would lead by as many as five in the overtime period and hold on for the victory as senior Ashley Reed<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3372> knocked down two free throws in the closing seconds. The LETU defense came up big on the final possession not allowing the Tornados to get a shot before the buzzer.

LeTourneau improves to 7-7 on the season and 5-2 in the American Southwest Conference after the home victory. LETU maintain their second place ranking in the East Division behind UT Dallas who remain unbeaten in conference play at 5-0.

“This was a great team effort tonight. We struggled offensively early, but found a way to get the win by winning the battle on the boards and making some key defensive stops,” said head coach Leslie Reinecker<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454> after the victory. “We had several people step up for the team and showing toughness down the stretch.”

Crystal Jones<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> led the YellowJackets with 22 points on the night and continued to be the ASC’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per contest. Jones was perfect from the free throw line (7-7) and also pulled won six rebounds in the win.

Jada Roberts<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with five points and six assists playing 39 significant minutes for LETU. Bria Goodman<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365> was also a major contributor as she poured in 12 points. Eight of her 12 points came in the second half and overtime to help push the YellowJackets to victory.

LaTanya Drakes<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> had her 10th double-double performance of the season pulling down 15 boards to pair with her 11 points. Drakes had 14 rebounds and nine points in the first two-quarters. The senior forward is currently ranked third in the nation in double-doubles and first in the ASC.

Ashley Reed<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3372> finished with eight points but was efficient from the floor going 2-3 from three-point range and knocking down both of her free throws in the final seconds.

Shaquicia Johnson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3366> played big in the middle as she set up her teammates with four assists. The senior forward also had four rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.

The YellowJackets overcame the CTX scoring as the Tornados finished with four in double figures led by Jaela Dejean who had a game-high 25 points including a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

LETU outrebounded the Tornados 50-42 including 16 offensive rebounds. LeTourneau also assisted on 19 of their 24 made field goals.

The YellowJackets will host Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday in another clash of ASC teams. The Crusaders come in with an 8-4 overall record and 1-2 in the ASC. Tipoff is set for 1:00 from Solheim Arena.

