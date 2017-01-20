LeTourneau University

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alec Colhoff – Jeff Martin

The LeTourneau men have now won 10-straight games en route to a 14-4 overall record. They are now tied for the longest winning streak in school history with the 1986-87 squad that finished 18-11. LETU sits atop the ASC East Division with a 7-3 record, winning their last six conference games.

Alec Colhoff and Jeff Martin each scored 18 to lead the YellowJackets who shot 68.1 percent (42-68) from the floor.

Martin and Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> each had four assists for LETU who recorded 18 assists to only eight turnovers. LeTourneau leads NCAA Division III in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 1.76 assists per turnover.

“The guys did a good job of executing offensively as we shot 62.1% and assisted on 18 baskets,” said Miller after the win. “I was very pleased with our bench tonight as we had 33 bench points and great energy. We know to accomplish our goals we need to win on the road and this was a good win tonight.”

Freshman guard Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> also scored 14 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Caylab Herrera<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3325> also scored in double figures pouring in 11 points in 19 minutes. Sam Talbert<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3316> and Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> were perfect from the floor as they scored eight and six respectively. Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> also finished with eight points on 4-5 shooting.

In all, 14 YellowJackets tallied points as they crossed the century mark for the third time this season. LETU forced 18 Blazer turnovers and were able to score 32 points off those turnovers. LeTourneau also owned the paint in the second half scoring 34 points at the rim.

Belhaven jumped out to an early lead as a Brandon Pressley layup gave BU a five-point lead at the 14:11 mark. The YellowJackets would go on a 9-0 run to take an 18-14 lead after a pair of Talbert free throws. LETU would never trail again as they stretched the lead to 16 on a Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> fadeaway jumper as time expired at the half.

In the second half, LeTourneau attacked the rim, taking just five shots from behind the arc and shooting 23-33 from the field to outscore the Blazers 52-44. Freshman Shannon Beck<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3326> gave LETU their largest lead on a tip-in with 34 seconds remaining.

The YellowJackets will return to Solheim Arena on Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m. as they host the Highway 80 showdown against the Tigers of East Texas Baptist. The YellowJackets will then square off with Louisiana College on Saturday, January 28 as they also plan to raise awareness for cancer as they participate in the national Coaches vs Cancer campaign. Tipoff is 3:00 pm.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Crystal Jones

The YellowJackets got a career-high 36 points from Crystal Jones as they took the victory 75-65 over Belhaven in Jackson, Mississippi. LETU used a big first half to improve to 9-9 on the season and earn their second road win of the year. LeTourneau shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half and scored 44 points to take a nine-point lead into the break.

Jones, the ASC’s leading scorer, hit on 15-31 field goals including three from behind the arc. The senior guard also pulled down seven rebounds. This game is the second 30-point performance of the season and the eighth of her career at LETU. The Fort Worth native is averaging 20.9 points per game to lead the conference and is now in the top-30 scorers in Division III.

LaTanya Drakes<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the YellowJackets to pair with her nine points. Drakes is leading the ASC in rebounds per game at 13.1. The senior forward has 223 total rebounds which place her sixth in the nation in rebounding.

Ashley Crockett<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3362> scored six straight points to push the first half lead to 10 with 1:18 remaining in the second period. The senior forward finished with eight points on 4-5 shooting from the floor.

Bria Goodman<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365> also finished with eight points to go along with four assists and two steals. Paige Demery<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3363> pulled down seven rebounds and swiped a team-high three steals.

The YellowJackets forced 16 Blazer turnovers and scored 21 points off turnovers. LETU outrebounded Belhaven 52-38 including 18 offensive rebounds. They were able to convert those into 10 second-chance points.

LeTourneau led by as many as 13 in the second half as Goodman knocked down a free-throw at the 2:43 mark of the third period. The Blazers used an 18-2 run to cut the lead to just two with 5:22 remaining.

Jones calmed the storm as she scored five straight points to push the lead back to seven. A senior combination of Goodman, Jones and Ashley Reed<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3372> would knock down their free throws in the closing minutes to seal the victory for the YellowJackets.

LeTourneau will return to Solheim Arena on Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 pm as they host the Highway 80 showdown against the Tigers of East Texas Baptist. The YellowJackets will then square off with Louisiana College on Saturday, January 28th as they also raise awareness for breast cancer at the annual Play4Kay game. Tipoff for the women’s game is 1:00 pm.

