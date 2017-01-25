LeTourneau University

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LeTourneau men’s tennis was picked to finish third in the East Division in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll after a vote of the league’s head coaches announced by the conference office Monday (Jan. 23).

“The spring of 2017 should be a great season for us. We are returning several experienced, successful players and we have added some talented freshmen,” said head coach Suzanne Merritt. “This team has a strong work ethic and shows determination to play hard every day. Our doubles play has improved dramatically, and I think that will be an exciting element of the matches for our fans to watch.”

The YellowJackets men’s tennis team advanced to the American Southwest Conference Tournament for the third consecutive year in spring of 2016 and will look to build off their success from the fall season.

Also, the league announced a 26-player Watch List that included LeTourneau senior Ty Grove and sophomore Caleb Epps.

Ty Grove (Sr., Lincoln, Nebraska/Lincoln Christian School)

“Ty brings three years of commitment, hard work, and strong match play into his senior season,” said Coach Merritt. “He has worked hard to prepare, and I believe we will see him play some great games this spring. Ty is also a strong team leader and has helped make this team compete hard in 2017.”

Caleb Epps (So., Fort Worth, Texas/Saginaw High School)

“Caleb had a good year last year, played well this fall and continues to improve,” said Coach Merritt. “I believe he will be an important part of our lineup this spring.”

UT Tyler received 65 points and 13 first-place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. UT Dallas collected 83 points and ten first-place votes to lead the West Division.

The LeTourneau men will open the spring season Saturday, February 4th as they host Dallas Baptist University at the Davis Tennis Courts starting at 10 a.m. The first conference match of the season will be February 17th as the YellowJackets travel to Kerrville to take on Sul Ross State.

LeTourneau women’s tennis was picked to finish third in the East Division in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll after a vote of the league’s head coaches announced by the conference office Monday (Jan. 23).

“Our team has a great work ethic and attitude as they prepare for this season. The players improved in every area and are working hard to becoming smarter, tougher competitors,” said head coach Suzanne Merritt<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=422>. “All of us are looking forward to the matches and playing a very full, robust schedule.”

The YellowJackets women’s tennis team advanced to the American Southwest Conference Tournament for the third consecutive year in spring of 2016 and will look to build off their success from the fall season.

Also, the league announced a 26-player Watch List that included LeTourneau’s Hayley Hunter<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> and Lauren Rockwell<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229>.

Lauren Rockwell<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229> (So., Tatum, Texas/Tatum High School)

“Lauren had a strong season last year and played well this fall so I am very excited to see what she can accomplish in 2017,” said Coach Merritt. “She has determination and focus that make her a fierce competitor every day in every match.”

Hayley Hunter<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> (Jr., Harleton, Texas/Harleton High School)

“Hayley consistently shows that she is a strong competitor with a great work ethic,” said Coach Merritt. “I am proud of how she continued to grow and improve and excited to see what she can accomplish this spring.”

UT Tyler received 65 points and ten first-place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. UT Dallas collected 84 points and ten first-place votes to lead the West Division.

The LeTourneau women will open the spring season Saturday, February 4th as they host Texas A&M University-Texarkana at the Longview High School tennis courts starting at 2 p.m. The first conference match of the season will be February 17th as the YellowJackets travel to Kerrville to take on Sul Ross State.

