The LeTourneau University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be joining the fight against cancer on Saturday as they take part in the Play4Kay and Coaches vs. Cancer games that are happening all over the country. Tip-off for the games is 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm at Solheim Arena.

Women’s basketball will be supporting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund created by the late North Carolina State University coach Kay Yow. During her battle with cancer, she became inspired to do more and believed that uniting players and coaches around the world to raise money by playing a simple game would aid in cancer research, honor survivors and serve the underserved. We stand by Coach Yow’s famous quote “When life kicks you, let it kick you forward.”

YellowJackets Head Coach Leslie Reinecker<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454> will be matching the point total of the game in support of the cause.

If you would like to join LETU women’s basketball in their Play4Kay campaign, you can visit their team campaign page here<https://support.kayyow.com/letuwbb>.

To learn more, visit the Fund’s website at KayYow.com and follow the action on social media @kayyowfund.

Men’s basketball will be raising funds to support the Coaches vs Cancer program. The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, coaches have raised over $100 million for the American Cancer Society.

The coaches will be wearing tennis shoes in the spirit of Suits & Sneakers Week taking place all over the country. Any funds donated during the game will go to the American Cancer Society as they continue to do research and also educate about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection.

If you would like to join LETU men’s basketball in their Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, you can visit their team campaign page here<http://https/www.crowdrise.com/letourneau-mens-basketball-coaches-vs-cancer/fundraiser/jameswallace19?utm_source=&utm_platform=eml&utm_device=desktop>.

