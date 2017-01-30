LeTourneau University

Alec Colhoff

MEN’S BASKETBALL

After a sluggish start, LeTourneau pulled away from Louisiana College for an 88-68 victory and their 12th-straight win. LETU improves their history-making streak and are now 16-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play. The 16 wins ties for the most since joining NCAA Division III. The 2008-09 YellowJackets finished 16-10 and made the second ASC tournament appearance in school history.

“We came out early and probably took too many three-pointers against their zone,” said head coach Dan Miller<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=436>. “After the first media timeout we did a better job of trying to get paint touches before shots, and I thought our shot selection improved.”

The YellowJackets held the Wildcats to just 33.8 percent (24-71) shooting from the floor and outrebounded LC 48 to 35.

“Louisiana College is an unyielding team in the paint, so I thought our interior defense was pretty good today,” said Miller.

Alec Colhoff led LeTourneau who had a season-high 25 points including 5 of 9 from three-point range. The junior also pulled down five rebounds and added four assists and two blocks.

Joining Colhoff in double figures were Jeff Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> and Caleb Loggins <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> who each finished with 12 points. Loggins recorded his third career double-double performance as he grabbed ten rebounds. The sophomore forward also had three blocks, he ranks sixth in the ASC in blocks.

Freshman guard John Foster<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3323> came off the bench and scored nine quick points for the YellowJackets, shooting 3-3 from the floor in his seven minutes. LETU assisted on 20 of their 35 field goals and had just eight turnovers in the game.

LeTourneau started slow missing on their first five attempts from the floor before Colhoff scored at the 16:54 mark to give LETU a 3-2 lead.

The scoring would pick up from there as the YellowJackets figured out the Wildcat zone and went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-8 lead on a Loggins layup. LC would battle back to tie the game at 23-23 at the 6:05 mark. LeTourneau ended the half on a 16-1 run as they took a 39-24 lead into the break.

LeTourneau would stretch the lead to as many as 24 in the second half on an Erick Roberson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3314> layup at the 8:14 mark.

“I like the way we shared the ball and had assisted baskets, especially in the second half.

Now we need great practices this week because we turn around and play Louisiana College at their place and they’re excellent at home,” said Miller. “The thing I love about our team is the guys lock into just getting better each day and never looking ahead, so we’ll be excited to get to practice on Monday.”

The YellowJackets will turn around and face off with Louisiana College again on Thursday, February 2nd in Pineville. This game marks the final stretch of ASC play as everyone makes the turn and plays the second half of in-division games. LeTourneau will play four out of the last five games on the road. Tip-off is from H.O. West Fieldhouse at 7:30 on Thursday night.

[Louisiana College logo] Next Game:at Louisiana College2/2/2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Jones

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LeTourneau couldn’t overcome a high-powered Louisiana College team as they fell 78-92 to the Wildcats on Saturday at Solheim Arena. The YellowJackets drop to 10-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play.

“We did not execute well today. We have to do a better job of getting defensive stops and then converting on the offensive end,” said head coach Leslie Reinecker<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454>. “We had several opportunities and just did not connect. We didn’t capitalize at the free throw line. Overall, we must be more efficient in our play on both ends of the floor.”

Despite outrebounding the Wildcats 58 to 47 including 26 offensive rebounds, LETU couldn’t stop LC who had five players score in double figures.

The Wildcats shot 53.8 percent (7-13) from behind the arc and were 33 of 76 from the floor. LeTourneau was plagued by 22 turnovers and shot just 35 percent (28-80) from the field.

Crystal Jones had her third 30-point performance of the season and the ninth of her career. The senior guard was 6 of 10 from three-point range. Jones is now just six points away from eclipsing the 1,000 point mark in just her second year at LeTourneau after two seasons at Bossier Parish Community College.

Bria Goodman<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365> had a season-high 17 points and added three rebounds and two assists. Jada Roberts<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> dished out seven assists and pulled down nine rebounds.

LaTanya Drakes<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> was the third YellowJacket in double figures as she had her 14th double-double putting home 12 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. 10 of those were offensive rebounds. Drakes is ranked in the top-10 in the nation in rebounding and double-doubles this season.

The YellowJackets led early after a Crystal Jones<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> three-pointer that gave LETU a 16-14 lead, but they would end the opening quarter knotted at 16.

Louisiana College would get hot from long-range and take a 10-point lead at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter. LeTourneau finished the half on a 9-1 run and trailed by just two at the break.

The third quarter, which is usually a crucial period for LETU, was not that on Saturday as the Wildcats would expand their lead to 15 going into the final quarter.

Another Crystal Jones<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> layup cut the lead to nine with 1:15 remaining but the YellowJackets ran out of time, and the comeback fell short.

The YellowJackets will turn around and face Louisiana College again next Thursday night in Pineville. Tipoff is at H.O. West Fieldhouse will be at 5:30 on February 2.

[Louisiana College logo] Next Game:at Louisiana College2/2/2017 – 5:30 p.m.

