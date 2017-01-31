Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Car-Mart Header
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Wood Air Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event

LeTourneau University

5 hours ago Sports

Wood Air News Sponsor

Jones

Crystal Jones

Crystal Jones was once again named the Player of the Week for the American Southwest Conference East Division, announced the ASC office on Monday.

Jones has earned the nomination four out of the last five weeks and her six times this season. The Bossier Parish CC transfer has been given the player of the week nod eight times now in her career.

Jones turned in 55 points (27.5) over two games and posted her third 30-point performance of the season. Jones led all scorers with 22 points against East Texas Baptist and had 33 points against Louisiana College. She finished the week 18-of-48 from the field (.370), 7-of-16 from three-point range (.430) and was 12-of-14 (.850) from the foul line. Jones also had 11 rebounds, ten steals, five blocks and two assists.

The YellowJackets will turn around and face Louisiana College again next Thursday night in Pineville. Tipoff is at H.O. West Fieldhouse will be at 5:30 on February 2.

FULL ASC PLAYER OF THE WEEK RELEASE<http://ascsports.org/news/2017/1/30/WBBALL_0130175734.aspx>

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     