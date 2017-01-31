LeTourneau University

Crystal Jones

Crystal Jones was once again named the Player of the Week for the American Southwest Conference East Division, announced the ASC office on Monday.

Jones has earned the nomination four out of the last five weeks and her six times this season. The Bossier Parish CC transfer has been given the player of the week nod eight times now in her career.

Jones turned in 55 points (27.5) over two games and posted her third 30-point performance of the season. Jones led all scorers with 22 points against East Texas Baptist and had 33 points against Louisiana College. She finished the week 18-of-48 from the field (.370), 7-of-16 from three-point range (.430) and was 12-of-14 (.850) from the foul line. Jones also had 11 rebounds, ten steals, five blocks and two assists.

The YellowJackets will turn around and face Louisiana College again next Thursday night in Pineville. Tipoff is at H.O. West Fieldhouse will be at 5:30 on February 2.

FULL ASC PLAYER OF THE WEEK RELEASE<http://ascsports.org/news/2017/1/30/WBBALL_0130175734.aspx>