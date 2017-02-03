MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alec Colhoff

LeTourneau University started the night on a 12-game winning streak, the longest in school history. A cold-shooting night contrasted by a hot-shooting performance by LC led to a 79-71 overtime loss for the YellowJackets.

Alec Colhoff had his second consecutive 25-point game against the Wildcats as he knocked down five 3-point field goals. Colhoff also pulled down seven rebounds.

Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> added 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Sam Talbert<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3316> and Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> were also in double-figures finishing with 11 and 10 points respectively.

“I’ll start by giving credit to Louisiana College as I thought they played great defense and had an answer all night,” said Dan Miller<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=436> after the game. “We struggled shooting the ball tonight as we didn’t have a player over 50 percent. We had some chance throughout the night to get the lead but LC either made a play, or we didn’t execute.”

The Wildcats shot 46.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent (8-16) from long range. LC also outrebounded LETU 46 to 38, including 13 offensive rebounds. Taylan Grogan led all scorers with 29 points.

The first half was back and forth as each team traded baskets to start the game and were knotted at ten at the 13:40 mark. LC would surge ahead to take an eight-point lead on a layup with :42 seconds remaining in half. Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> would answer with a step-back jumper at the buzzer to cut the lead to 29-35 at the break.

The Wildcats would lead by as many as 11 early in the second half. The YellowJackets would chip away at the margin as Colhoff and Talbert hit three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to 51-50 with 9:03 remaining.

LeTourneau took their first lead of the second half on a Colhoff and-one layup that put LETU up by three with 3:32 left in the game. The YellowJackets got a contested shot off at the buzzer, but the game would go into overtime.

LC hit on 2 of 2 from long range in the overtime period and converted on 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to seal the win in Pineville.

“I was proud of the guys to fight the second half, but we just didn’t make the plays to seal it in regulation, and in OT we struggled on both ends. It just wasn’t our night,” said Miller.

While the loss does end the team’s longest win streak in school history, the YellowJackets are still 16-5 overall and maintain the best record in the ASC.

“I am proud of the guys for the 12-game winning streak as that is a great accomplishment and very hard to do,” said Miller. “Now we have to learn from our mistakes tonight and regroup for a tough road game at ETBU on Saturday.”

The YellowJackets will continue ASC East Division play as they take the short trip down Highway 80 to face off with East Texas Baptist. LETU won the first meeting between the two teams, taking an 81-77 victory over the Tigers in Longview. Tipoff is 3:00 pm from Ornleas Gym.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LaTanya Drakes | Crystal Jones

The YellowJackets got big performances from the senior duo of LaTanya Drakes and Crystal Jones as they each had memorable nights in Pineville on Thursday as they evened the season series with the Wildcats in a 79-71 victory.

LeTourneau improves to 11-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. With four games remaining in the regular season, the YellowJackets are currently ranked third in the ASC East Division and were able to put much-needed distance between Louisiana College who sits in fourth.

LaTanya Drakes<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> had another double-double performance as she scored 24 points and pulled down 24 rebounds. One of those rebounds was more memorable than the rest. As Drakes pulled down a defensive rebound with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter, she recorded her 500th career rebound as a YellowJacket. The Gardena, California native now has 508 career rebounds and is seventh all-time in LeTourneau’s history. Crystal Jones Scores 1,000th Career Point

Not to be outdone, Crystal Jones<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> passed her career milestone as she sank a basket at the 4:55 mark of the second quarter and tallied her 1,000th career point as a YellowJacket. Jones scored a game-high 31 points in the win as she shot 13-23 from the floor. The Western Hills High School product has now scored 1,025 points and now ranks seventh all-time in LeTourneau’s history.

Jada Roberts<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds to help boost the YellowJackets past Louisiana College. Senior Ashley Crockett<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3362> contributed a season-high nine points to pair with seven rebounds.

“We had to dig deep and play as a team tonight to get the win,” said head coach Leslie Reinecker<http://letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454>. “We had several players step up for us, and the team did a great job of battling through adversity. We controlled the boards, made defensive stops, and made some key plays on the offensive end to secure the win on the road.”

LETU had a season-high 64 rebounds as a team, the most since the 2007-08 season in a LeTourneau win over Huntingdon.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 15-7 lead, but that wouldn’t last for long as LeTourneau stormed back with an 11-1 run to end the first quarter and taking their first lead of the game at 18-16. The first half lead would grow to six in the final seconds as Jones got an assist from Roberts to give LETU a 34-28 lead at the break.

After a back-and-forth start, the YellowJackets pushed their lead to 15 at the 3:34 mark, the largest lead of the game for LETU. In the fourth quarter, LeTourneau knocked down free throws at crunch time to seal the victory on the road.

LETU will continue their road trip on Saturday as they take on East Texas Baptist in Marshall. The YellowJackets defeated the Tigers 70-50 in the first matchup in Longview. Tipoff is 1:00 pm from Ornleas Gym.

