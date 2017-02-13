LeTourneau University

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach Dan Miller

LeTourneau assisted on 32 of their 39 field goals in the game as they used unselfish play to blow by the Blazers 109-84 on Saturday. LETU never trailed in the match and improve to 18-5, just a win away from tying the 1971-72 squad for the most wins in program history.

The 32 team assists are the most since the 2012-13 season when the YellowJackets had 32 in an overtime loss to Paul Quinn. LETU had 20 assists in the first half.

“I was very pleased with the ball movement tonight and our willingness to make the extra pass to find a great shot,” said head coach Dan Miller. “Most of our baskets were assisted baskets, and that is a great thing in our motion offense.”

LeTourneau was hot from long-range as they knocked down 17-of-38 from 3-point land in the game. The 17 three-point field goals are the most since 1999. It is the fourth game this season that the YellowJackets have eclipsed the century mark.

Seniors Jeff Martin<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> and Erick Roberson<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3314> celebrated Senior Day as they played in their final regular season game at Solheim Arena.

Roberson had a career day as he scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting including 2-of-3 from behind the arc. The Seven Lakes High School product recorded three blocks and pulled down four rebounds.

Martin continued to distribute the ball as he led the YellowJackets with eight assists and recorded zero turnovers to pair with his 12 points. Jeff, also a Seven Lakes product, is leading the ASC and is 19th in the nation in assist to turnover ratio at 3.2.

“It was an excellent Senior Day for Erick and Jeff along with Zakarius and Gil,” said Miller. “It was great to see them all contribute to the win tonight and enjoy their last regular-season game in Solheim Arena.”

Alec Colhoff<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to go along with four assists. Nate West<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> was 5-of-9 scoring all 15 of his points from long range.

Caleb Loggins<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> had an efficient game scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added eight rebounds and a career-high six assists. Seth Mattson<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3312> was the last YellowJacket in double-figures as he scored 10 points in just nine minutes on 4-of-6 shooting.

LeTourneau forced 16 Blazer turnovers and outrebounded BU 44-40 including 16 offensive rebounds.

“Belhaven hit some tough shots, but we still have to do a better job on the glass and protecting the paint as I felt we gave too much up on the defense end,” said Miller.

The YellowJackets jumped out to a 14-point lead after the second media timeout and never looked back. A Loggins steal led to a Jeff Martin<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> layup with 0:31 remaining in half to push the lead to 57-37.

In the second half, a Roberson free throw at the 4:29 mark gave LETU their largest lead of the game at 104-71.

LETU will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to UT Dallas and the University of the Ozarks as they look to clinch sole possession of their first-ever ASC East Division title. UTD is riding a seven-game win streak and is 7-7 in conference play. Thursday’s game will tip at 7:30 in Richardson. Tipoff from Clarksville on Saturday is 3:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Crystal Jones | LaTanya Drakes

After three-quarters LeTourneau rallied from a 12-point deficit to tie the game with 1:56 remaining against Belhaven University on Saturday. The comeback would fall short in the final minutes as they fell 78-84 to the Blazers.

The senior-laden team was pumped up for Senior Day at Solheim Arena, and LaTanya Drakes and Crystal Jones made their presence known scoring 25 and 23 respectively to lead the YellowJackets.

Drakes had her 17th double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Both are LeTourneau records set by the Jarvis Christian College transfer. She pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with her game-high 25 points. Drakes leads the ASC in rebounding and is currently third in the nation averaging 14.5 boards per game.

Crystal Jones<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> was 4-of-9 from three-point range on the way to her 15th 20-point performance of the season. The Bossier Parish CC transfer has led the conference in scoring the past two seasons and is averaging 22 points per contest.

Senior Jada Roberts<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> also filled up the stat sheet as she pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with nine assists and six points. Sophomore Jaila Leaven<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3368> scored nine while senior Bria Goodman<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365> chipped in seven for the YellowJackets.

“The defensive end hurt us today. We did not make stops when we needed to, and our fouls allowed Belhaven to convert at the free throw line,” said head coach Leslie Reinecker<http://letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454>. “We have to do a better job of executing the details of this game and playing on both ends of the floor.”

LETU outrebounded the Blazers 52-48, but BU shot 22-of-29 from the free-throw line to pull away from the YellowJackets.

There were 12 lead changes in the first half as the two teams traded blows. LeTourneau would hold on to a 42-39 lead over the Blazers after a Sha’Donnaver Young<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3376> jumper at the buzzer.

Belhaven jumped on the YellowJackets taking their largest lead of the game during a 24-9 third quarter. LETU responded in the fourth but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Blazers.

It was the final game at Solheim Arena for eight YellowJacket seniors. Jada Roberts<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373>, Ashley Reed<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3372>, LaTanya Drakes<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364>, Bria Goodman<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365>, Paige Demery<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3363>, Crystal Jones<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367>, Shaquicia Johnson<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3366> and Ashley Crockett<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3362> all recognized after the game for their contributions to LeTourneau women’s basketball.

LETU will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to UT Dallas and University of the Ozarks in Arkansas. The UTD Comets have the best record in the ASC at 13-1 and 20-3 overall to lead the East Division. Thursday’s game will tip at 5:30 in Richardson. The Eagles are chasing a conference tournament berth in their final home stand. Tipoff on Saturday is 1:00 p.m.

BASEBALL

Jacob Faubion | Zach Cochran

The LeTourneau bats were hot today as they faced Arlington Baptist and Austin College to close their four-game opening weekend. LETU started the day with a 12-7 win over Arlington Baptist and closed the day by defeating Austin College in a close late game battle, 9-8.

In the morning contest, the Patriots and Jackets battled in the first inning, collecting three runs each off four and three hits, respectively.

LETU took off on Arlington Baptist in the bottom of the second when back-to-back singles by sophomore Jacob Faubion and freshman Zach Cochran lit the sticks for the Jackets.

Senior Gonzalo Sosa<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> followed up with fielder’s choice that caused errors for the Patriots giving Sosa two RBIs. A sacrifice fly by sophomore Ryan Conger<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3445> cleared the bases when he brought Sosa across the plate for a RBI. The rally was continued with a double to center field by sophomore Noah Mahoney<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451>, who was later brought in by freshman Haden Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434>. Simmons collected the RBI off an error by the Patriots to put LETU up 7-3.

Arlington Baptist cut into the lead in the third and fourth innings when they scored four runs, but the YellowJackets held them off with RBI home runs in back-to-back innings by senior Kyle Jacobs<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> and Faubion, collecting two RBIs each to extend the lead to 12-7.

Sophomore JC Ortega<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3449> picks up his first win as a YellowJacket in the morning contest, allowing two runs on five hits in his three innings of the relief. Freshman Tyler Wernli<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3440> made his first appearance when he closed the game for Ortega, logging two strikeouts and allowing no hits and no runs in the one inning.

Faubion, who went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run, two runs, and two RBIs led the offense in the first game. Jacobs contributed by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Sosa added 3 RBIs.

LETU finished off the weekend with a nail-biting win against the Austin College Roos. LeTourneau started off the night with a 3-0 lead after a Kyle Buchanan<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3417> RBI scored Jacobs due to Roo errors. Senior Carson Dickey<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> added 2 RBIs after his single that scored Conger and Sosa.

Austin College came back in the top of the second by scoring four runs off four hits to take the lead until the Jackets tied it up in the third inning off a passed ball that scored Buchanan.

The YellowJackets were able to regain the lead in the fourth inning when they put runners on base from walks and scored on a wild pitch. Sosa brought in another run on a RBI single to bring the score to 6-4.

The Roos kept the Jackets close when they made their last game impacting at-bats in the fifth inning when they scored three runs on one hit to lead one final time at 7-6.

The sixth inning was huge for LETU as they sealed their win after bases were loaded from three walks to bring up Sosa who got on with a fielder’s choice and picked up a RBI to tie the game. A sacrifice fly from Conger brought in the leading run to set up a clutch RBI double down the right field line from Buchanan that put the Jackets up 9-7.

In the final inning, the YellowJackets held off the Roos, only allowing one run to end the nail-biter at 9-8.

Buchanan led LeTourneau’s bats as he went 2-for-4 in the night game with two doubles, one run, and two RBIs. Sosa also contributed a pair of RBIs as he went 1-for-3 with two runs.

The win was given to Wernli as he allowed two runs on three hits in two innings, making him 1-0 on the season. Buchanan was awarded the save for his last inning effort to stop the Roos from forcing extra innings. Buchanan had one strikeout and allowed no hits and no runs.

LETU improves to 3-1 on the season after the four-game weekend. The YellowJackets will continue non-conference schedule at home on Friday, February 17th against Centenary (La.). First pitch is 6:00 p.m. at Conrad-Vernon Field.

SOFTBALL

Ashlin Roach

The LeTourneau softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday afternoon, falling 11-1 to close out the conference series and 15-4 in the non-conference matchup against UMHB.

LETU falls to 3-3 overall on the season and 1-2 in the American Southwest Conference after finishing the series.

In the first contest, the Jackets got the jump on the Crusaders in the first inning when junior Ashlin Roach walked to get on base for a sophomore Macey Mize<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> single to right field that advanced Roach to third. A RBI single to left field by freshman Shelby Barrick<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> brought Roach home to bring LETU up 1-0. The Crusaders quickly shut down the Jacket’s bats to leave two on base.

The Crusaders went on to take the lead on LeTourneau in the second inning when they brought in four runs off two hits and two errors by the Jackets. LETU bats stayed cold the rest of the game and UMHB went on to score seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to close the game due to the run rule.

Barrick led the Jackets at the plate despite the loss, batting 1.000 with a pair of singles to go with a lone RBI. Senior Whitney Judd<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> recorded a triple in the bottom of the third to go 1-for-3 and contribute to the Jackets five hits in the game.

Junior Ashley Burdine<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> falls to 1-2 on the season, allowing seven runs on six hits in three innings. Freshman Julie Cantu<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3218> allowed four runs on two hits in two innings, collecting two strikeouts in relief to close out the conference series with UMHB.

In the closing game of the weekend, the Jackets and Crusaders played a non-conference game that started with an early jump by UMHB in the first and second innings, scoring seven runs.

LETU began to chip away at the 7-0 lead the Cru had in the bottom the third when Barrick sparked the Jackets with a single to center field. After a hit by pitch put freshman Taylor MacKenzie<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3223> on the bags, sophomore pinch hitter Madison Gray<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3214> hit a single up the middle to collect a RBI and start the two-out rally for the Jackets. Junior Shelby Bagwell<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3414> followed up with a RBI single to second base to cut the Crusaders lead to 7-2.

UMHB went on to extend the lead by scoring eight runs in the next three innings to prolong the lead to 15-2 in the top of the sixth. LETU put two more on the board in the bottom of the sixth from a two RBI double from Roach, but it was not enough to stop the run rule coming into effect after the sixth.

Senior Courtney Matulis<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> drops to 1-1, allowing four runs on five hits in one inning. Relief pitching by Cantu and sophomore Faith Genoway<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> was not enough to hold off the Cru from scoring 11 runs between the two.

Freshman Shelby Youngblood<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3224> led the Jackets at the plate who collected a pair of singles to go 2-for-3. Roach also contributed to the Jackets’ batting when she logged a two-RBI double in the final inning to go 1-for-4 in the final game.

LETU will be back in action on February 17th when they travel down Highway 80 to begin a conference series against rivals, East Texas Baptist University Tigers. The three-game series will kick off with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.

